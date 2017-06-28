2 men wounded in West Humboldt Park shooting

One man was critically wounded and another was grazed in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood.

At 2:28 p.m., they were in the 4000 block of West Division when a male fired shots at them before running off, according to Chicago Police.

A 35-year-old man was shot multiple times and taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. A 23-year-old man was grazed in the head and treated at the scene by Chicago Fire Department personnel.

No. 70 Division buses were temporarily rerouted in both directions near Division Street and Grand Avenue at Pulaski Road, according to a CTA alert.