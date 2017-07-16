2 men wounded in West Lawn shooting

Two men were wounded in a shooting early Sunday in the West Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Just after midnight, the two men, ages 21 and 22, were driving east in the 3900 block of West 66th Street when someone shot them from the sidewalk, according to Chicago Police.

The younger man went to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with a gunshot wound to the left leg, police said. The older man went to Mount Sinai Hospital with a graze wound to the right shoulder.

Both their conditions had stabilized, police said.