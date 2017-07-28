$2 million bond for woman charged with stabbing, arson in Roselle

Bond was set at $2 million for a woman charged with stabbing another woman and setting fire to a townhouse early Tuesday in northwest suburban Roselle.

Chevaz Odio, 28, faces felony counts of attempted murder, aggravated arson, home invasion and possession of a stolen motor vehicle, according to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.

About 2 a.m. Tuesday, Odio entered a townhouse on Circle Avenue in Roselle and was confronted by a woman, prosecutors said. After a brief argument, Odio stabbed the woman several times, then tried to suffocate her with a plastic bag.

The woman freed herself and retreated upstairs, prosecutors said. Odio started a fire on the first floor before stealing a vehicle parked in the driveway.

The woman and another resident of the townhome were forced to jump from the second floor to escape the blaze, prosecutors said. Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

“This outrageous behavior will not be tolerated in DuPage County and will be met with the full force of the law,” State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement.

Odio, an Elgin resident, was arrested Tuesday afternoon. She was ordered held on a $2 million bond Thursday by Judge Brian Jacobs, and is next scheduled to appear in court Aug. 21.