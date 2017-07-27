2-month-old girl falls between train, platform at Blue Line station

A 2-month-old baby fell between a CTA train and the platform Thursday morning at a Blue Line station on the Near West Side.

The baby’s mother was pushing her off the train in a stroller at the Illinois Medical District station at 8:45 a.m., according to Chicago Police and Fire department officials.

The stroller’s wheel got stuck on something and the little girl fell between the platform and train.

She did not fall to the tracks and the train was not moving at the time., authorities said.

The baby was not injured, but was taken to Stroger Hospital as a precaution, police said.

A CTA spokeswoman called the incident “extremely rare” and said an investigation is under way, including a review of surveillance video.