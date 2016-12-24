2-month-old baby was never inside vehicle stolen in Austin

A 2-month-old boy reported missing after a vehicle was stolen Saturday evening in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side was found safe.

Just before 5 p.m., a parked vehicle left unattended in the 600 block of North Cicero was reported stolen when someone got inside and drove away, Chicago Police said.

Police initially said that a 2-month-old boy was inside the vehicle when it was stolen. The vehicle was later found, but the child was not inside.

A police source said Area North detectives investigating the incident determined the baby was never inside the vehicle and said he was safe at home with his family Saturday night.

It was unclear if the child was found elsewhere, or if he was at home during the incident. Authorities could not immediately provide additional information.