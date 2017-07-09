2 people hurt in Dan Ryan shooting, all northbound lanes closed

All northbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway were closed Thursday afternoon following a shooting that left two people wounded on the South Side.

Authorities were called just before 2 p.m. about shots fired on northbound I-90/94 near 71st Street, according to Illinois State Police.

About 15 minutes later, two victims from the shooting showed up at St. Bernard Hospital, state police said. Their conditions were stabilized, but their ages and genders were not immediately known.

Investigators located a crime scene on the expressway and all northbound lanes were closed as of 3:45 p.m., according to state police. Traffic was being diverted off of the expressway south of 71st.