2 people shot at West Town party

Two people were shot in a fight at a West Town party Saturday morning on the Near West Side.

At 4:55 a.m., they were inside a home in the 2700 block of West Washington when they got in an argument with a male who took out a gun, opened fire and ran away, according to Chicago Police.

A 28-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the right thigh and left foot, and a graze wound to the left arm, police said. A 23-year-old woman was shot in the right leg.

They were taken in good condition to Stroger Hospital. No one was in custody Saturday morning as Area Central detectives investigated.