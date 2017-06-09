2 people shot in Gary over Labor Day weekend

At least two people were shot over the Labor Day holiday weekend in Gary, Indiana.

Officers were called just after noon on Sunday for reports of possible shots fired in the 500 block of Buchanan Street, according to a statement from Gary police. A witness told the officers that someone had been shot, but there was no victim on the scene.

About half an hour later, an 18-year-old man showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand near his pinky finger, police said. Investigators determined he was the victim from the Buchanan incident.

About 1:10 a.m. on Saturday, security officers at a Gary hospital found a male gunshot victim lying in the road near the hospital’s front entrance, police said. He was “not able to offer any further information due to his injuries.”

Additionally, authorities were notified about 10:30 p.m. Monday about a possible shooting victim in the 1100 block of West 5th Avenue, police said. When officers arrived, “evidence indicated a possible [gunshot] victim had been at this location,” but no victim had turned up as of Wednesday morning.