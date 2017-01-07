2 people shot in Grand Crossing alley

Two people were shot late Friday in the South Side Grand Crossing neighborhood.

The 24-year-old man and 22-year-old woman were shot about 11 p.m. in an alley in the 1000 block of East 73rd Street, according to Chicago Police. Officers responding to a call of a person shot found them waiting for help at a nearby home.

The man had been shot in the left arm and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition stabilized, police said. The woman was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition with gunshot wounds to her left leg and abdomen.

They were being uncooperative with police, and the circumstances of the shooting were unknown, police said.