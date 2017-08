2 people shot while driving in East Garfield Park

Two people were shot early Sunday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

A man and woman were driving about 1 a.m. in the 3100 block of West Monroe when they say someone fired shots in their direction, according to police.

The 38-year-old man was shot in the chin, and the 30-year-old woman was shot in the ankle, police said.

Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized, according to police.