2 people wounded in Austin shooting

Two people were wounded Tuesday afternoon in an Austin neighborhood shooting on the West Side.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. in the 200 block of South Laramie, according to Chicago Police.

A male victim was shot in the arm and a female victim was shot in the finger, police said. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

The female was transferred to Loretto Hospital, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.