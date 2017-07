2 people wounded in Gresham shooting

Two people were shot Tuesday afternoon in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

The victims were shot at 1:16 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Laflin, according to Chicago Police. The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately available.

One person was shot in the leg, and the other was shot in the foot, police said. Their ages and genders were unknown.