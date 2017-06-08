2 men wounded in Near North Side shooting

Two men were wounded in a shooting Saturday night on the Near North Side.

At 7:56 p.m., the men, ages 33 and 26, were traveling south in the 1000 block of North Clark Street when they heard shots and felt pain, according to Chicago Police. They took themselves to Northwestern Memorial Hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds.

The older man was in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the side and leg, police said. The younger man had been struck in the leg, and his condition was stabilized.

Police initially reported the shooting happened in the 800 block of North Clark Street and that the younger shooter victim was a woman.