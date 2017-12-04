2 pizza delivery drivers robbed at gunpoint in Austin

Two pizza delivery drivers have been robbed at gunpoint in the past week in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The first armed robbery came about 10:45 p.m. April 5 in the 200 block of North Mayfield Avenue, according to Chicago Police. The latest robbery happened about 10 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of North Lockwood Avenue.

In both cases, one or two men robbed the drivers at gunpoint before or after a pizza delivery was made, police said.

One of the robbers was described as a black man, 20-25 years old, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-11 and weighing between 180 and 220 pounds, according to police.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.