2 questioned after man shot in South Side fast-food restaurant

A man was shot inside an Avalon Park neighborhood fast-food joint early Friday on the South Side.

The 31-year-old got into an argument with two males about 4:30 a.m. at the restaurant in the 8400 block of South Stony Island when one pulled a gun and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot in the arm and back, and he suffered a graze wound to the head, police said. He was taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Detectives were questioning two people of interest in the shooting Friday morning.