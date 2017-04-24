2 robberies reported on CTA Orange, Red line trains

Police are warning CTA riders after two robberies happened on CTA trains this month.

The robberies happened while the trains were in motion, according to an alert from Area Central detectives. The robbers punched unsuspecting people in the face, grabbed their cell phones or purses and then ran away as the train doors opened.

The robberies happened on the Orange Line about 6 p.m. April 21 in the 1200 block of South State and on the Red Line at 3:18 a.m. April 23 in the 300 block of South State, according to the alert.

One robber was described as a 5-foot-9 to 6-foot black boy between the 15 and 17 years old, weighing 145–175 pound and wearing a black skull cap, police said. The second robber was described as a 5-foot-9 black male.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8384.