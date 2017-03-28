2 seriously injured in Woodstock crash

Two people were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash early Tuesday in northwest suburban Woodstock.

A semi truck and another vehicle crashed about 3:25 a.m. on Route 14 near Hartland Road, according to Woodstock police.

As of 4:30 a.m., one person was still pinned inside a vehicle, while a second person had been taken to Centegra Northern Illinois Medical Center in McHenry, said the Woodstock Fire Rescue District.

Police said both people were in serious condition.

Route 14 was closed in both directions near Hartland. Additional details were not immediately available.