2 seriously wounded in Belmont Cragin shooting

A man and a woman were seriously wounded Tuesday night in a Belmont Cragin neighborhood shooting on the Northwest Side.

About 8 p.m., the man, 34, and woman, 22, were in an alley in the 2100 block of North Menard when a someone got out of a vehicle, opened fire and then drove off, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot in the head and the woman was shot in the neck, police said. Both were taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood in serious condition.