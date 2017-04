2 seriously wounded in Far South Side drive-by shooting

Two men were wounded in a South Deering neighborhood drive-by shooting early Saturday on the Far South Side.

Just before 5 a.m., they were outside in the 10800 block of South Hoxie when someone opened fire from a black Jeep, according to Chicago Police.

One man, 22, was shot in the back, and the other, 27, in the face, police said. They were taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

No one was in custody for the shooting.