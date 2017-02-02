2 seriously wounded in Grand Crossing shooting

Two men were seriously wounded in a shooting Thursday evening in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side.

The men — ages 28 and 39 — were shot at by someone inside a vehicle that pulled up to them at 6:11 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Dante, Chicago Police said.

The older man was shot in his face and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition, police said. The younger man took himself to Jackson Park Hospital with a gunshot wound to his shoulder in serious condition.