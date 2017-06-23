2 severely beaten in fight outside River North club

Two people were beaten and badly injured in a fight outside a River North club early Friday.

About 2 a.m., the man and woman were walking out of the club near LaSalle and Hubbard when they got into an altercation with three strangers, according to Chicago Police.

The fight escalated and ended with the pair severely injured, police said. They were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where the woman was in critical condition and the man in serious.

Two of the attackers were in custody Friday morning as authorities tried to track down the third, police said.