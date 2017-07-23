Police: 2 shot, 1 fatally, in Park Manor

An 18-year-old man was killed and a 16-year-old boy was wounded Sunday afternoon in a Park Manor neighborhood shooting on the South Side, police said.

They were shot at 12:13 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Vernon, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police.

The man suffered gunshot wounds to the collarbone and back, police said. He was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where he died.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office had not confirmed the fatality.

The boy was grazed in the foot, police said. His condition was not immediately known, and it was unclear whether he sought medical treatment. He was not cooperating with investigators.