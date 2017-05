2 shot, critically wounded in Austin

Two people were shot and critically wounded late Monday in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The 30-year-old woman and 36-year-old man were standing on the sidewalk about 10:55 p.m. in the 5500 block of West Lake when someone in a silver vehicle fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The woman was shot in the chest, while the man suffered a gunshot wound to the left leg, police said. They were both taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and listed in critical condition.