2 shot during attempted carjacking in Ashburn

Two people were shot by someone who tried to steal their car early Tuesday in the Ashburn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 18-year-old woman and 26-year-old man were sitting in the car at 1:27 a.m. in the 7700 block of South Sawyer when another male opened a door and told them both to get out, according to Chicago Police.

The man closed the door and tried to drive away, but the suspect opened fire, striking both victims, police said.

The woman was shot in the leg, while the man suffered two gunshot wounds to the back, police said. They were being treated at Mount Sinai Hospital, where they were both listed in serious condition.