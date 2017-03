2 shot in Avondale

Chicago Police investigate in the 2200 block of West Diversey, where two men were wounded in a shooting early Monday. | Network Video Productions

Two men were wounded in an Avondale neighborhood shooting early Monday.

The shooting happened about 12:50 a.m. in the 2200 block of West Diversey, according to Chicago Police.

A 29-year-old man was shot in right leg and buttock, while a 33-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the left leg, police said. They were taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where both of their conditions were stabilized.