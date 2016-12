2 shot in Back of the Yards

Two men were shot Saturday afternoon in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

They were outside near a vehicle at 3:47 p.m. in the 4400 block of South Marshfield when a green van pulled up and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The 22-year-old suffered gunshot wounds to the buttocks and the 27-year-old suffered a graze wound to the arm, police said. They took themselves to Stroger Hospital in good condition.