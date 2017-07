2 shot in Chatham

Two men were shot late Saturday in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

About 11:25 p.m., the men, both 21 years old, were walking east in the 100 block of East 80th Street when they heard gunfire and felt pain, according to Chicago Police.

One man was shot in the right leg and taken to Jackson Park Hospital, while the other man suffered a graze wound to the left foot and showed up at University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. Both of their conditions were stabilized.