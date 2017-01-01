2 shot in Cragin

Two men were shot in the Cragin neighborhood on the Northwest Side just an hour after the new year began on Sunday.

About 1:05 a.m., the 21-year-old and 19-year-old men were in the 5500 block of West Drummond Place when a vehicle drove by and someone inside fired shots striking them, according to Chicago Police.

The older man was shot in the chest, his condition was not immediately available, police said. The younger man was shot in the back and his condition was stabilized. They were both taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.