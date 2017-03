2 shot in East Garfield Park

A 32-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman were wounded in an East Garfield Park neighborhood shooting early Friday on the West Side.

About 2:30 a.m., they were inside an establishment in the 3800 block of West Chicago when someone opened fire, hitting him in the chest and her in the ankle, according to Chicago Police.

They were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition and she was in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody for the shooting.