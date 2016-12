2 shot in Englewood

Two men were shot Monday afternoon in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

About 3:25 p.m., a 20-year-old was getting out of a vehicle in the 5800 block of South May when he was shot in the back by someone in a dark-colored car, according to Chicago Police. He was taken in serious condition to Stroger Hospital.

The other victim, 35, was grazed by a bullet and declined medical treatment at the scene, police said.