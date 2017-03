2 shot in Englewood

Two men were shot Wednesday afternoon in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The men — ages 24 and 21 — were in a vehicle about 3:30 p.m. when someone fired at them in the 6500 block of South Harvard, Chicago Police said.

The older man was shot in his check and leg, and took himself to St. Bernard Hospital, police said. The younger man was shot in his back and was taken to Stroger Hospital. Both of their conditions were stabilized.