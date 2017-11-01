2 shot in Englewood drive-by

Two people were wounded in a shooting Wednesday evening in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

The shooting happened about 4:15 p.m. when a 21-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were sitting inside a vehicle in the 5700 block of South Racine, Chicago Police said.

Another vehicle drove by and someone inside fired shots at them, police said. The man was struck in his left shoulder and back and was taken to Stroger Hospital. The boy was shot in his left finger and taken to St. Bernard Hospital.

Both of their conditions had stabilized.