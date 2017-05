2 shot in Gage Park

Two people were shot Thursday afternoon in the Gage Park neighborhood on the South Side.

The shooting happened about 5:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of West 59th Street, according to Chicago Police.

A male, whose age was not immediately available, was shot in the chest and leg, police said. He was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai.

The second person was shot in the left leg and taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where they were stabilized, police said.