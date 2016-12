2 shot in Gresham

Two men were shot Friday afternoon in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

At 1:25 p.m., an 18-year-old man and a 23-year-old man were shot in the 8700 block of South Sangamon, according to Chicago Police.

The younger man was shot in the leg and the older man was shot in his hips, police said. They took themselves to Roseland Community Hospital where they were in fair condition.

A police source said both men are documented gang members.