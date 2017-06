2 shot in Gresham

Two people were shot Monday night in the South Side Gresham neighborhood.

The shooting happened about 8:15 p.m. in the 8300 block of South Elizabeth, according to Chicago Police.

One male was shot in the abdomen and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. The other male was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park.

Their ages and conditions were not immediately available.