2 shot in Homan Square

Two men were wounded in a shooting Tuesday night in the Homan Square neighborhood on the West Side.

About 10:05 p.m., the men — ages 36 and 26 — were in the 3400 block of West Grenshaw when they heard shots and felt pain, Chicago Police said.

The older man suffered graze wounds to his abdomen and the younger man was shot in his right leg, police said. Both men were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized.