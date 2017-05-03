2 shot in Humboldt Park

Two men were shot early Sunday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The men, ages 21 and 29, were driving about 3:15 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Central park when a blue minivan pulled alongside their vehicle and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The younger man suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and shoulder and was listed in critical condition, while the older man was shot in the right arm and abdomen and was seriously wounded, police said. They drove to Norwegian American Hospital, but were later transferred to Stroger Hospital.