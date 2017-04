2 shot in Humboldt Park

Two people were shot in Humboldt Park early Saturday on the West Side.

The 35-year-old woman and 37-year-old man were at a park about 2:30 a.m. near the 1200 block of North Mozart when they heard gunfire, according to Chicago Police.

She was grazed in the leg and he was hit in the buttocks. They took themselves to Stroger Hospital, and their conditions were stabilized, police said.