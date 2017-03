2 shot in Logan Square

Two people were shot on Saturday in the Logan Square neighborhood. | Network Video Productions

Two people were wounded in a shooting Saturday afternoon in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Just after 3 p.m., a 17-year-old girl and a 22-year-old man were walking in the 3400 block of West McLean when someone approached them and fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The girl was shot in her abdomen and the man was shot in his buttocks, police said. Both were taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where their conditions were stabilized.

No one was in custody.