2 shot in Marquette Park

Two people were shot late Saturday in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The man and 21-year-old woman was standing on a front porch at 10:26 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Campbell when they heard gunfire and felt pain, according to Chicago Police.

The woman was shot in the left leg and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where her condition was stabilized, police said. The man, whose exact age was not known, suffered a gunshot wound to the right hand and refused medical attention.