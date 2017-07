2 shot in Marquette Park neighborhood

Two people were shot Saturday night in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The shooting wounded a 44-year-old woman and another female at 6:53 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Artesian, Chicago Police said.

The 44-year-old was struck in her abdomen, police said.

Both were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where their conditions were stabilized.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known.