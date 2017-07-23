2 shot in Park Manor

Two men were shot early Sunday in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

The men, ages 23 and 30, were standing outside at 2:47 a.m. in the street in the 200 block of East 75th Street when another male walked up and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The younger man suffered gunshot wounds to the abdomen and buttocks and taken to Stroger Hospital, while the older man was shot in the left leg and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. Both of their conditions were stabilized.