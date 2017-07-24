Police: 2 shot, 1 fatally, in Park Manor

A man was killed and a woman was wounded Monday night in a Park Manor neighborhood shooting on the South Side, police said.

They were standing about 10:20 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Rhodes when a silver Nissan Altima pulled up and three males got out and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

A 20-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the head, and a woman, who was believed to be between 20 and 30 years old, was shot in both legs, police said.

They were both taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where the man was pronounced dead, and the woman’s condition was stabilized, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office had not confirmed the fatality.