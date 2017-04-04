2 shot in Park Manor

Two men were wounded in a Park Manor neighborhood shooting early Tuesday on the North Side.

The men, ages 33 and 39, were inside a vehicle about 2:40 a.m. in the 7100 block of South State when someone in another vehicle opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The younger man was shot in the shoulder or neck area, while the older man suffered a gunshot wound to the back, police said. The 33-year-old drove the pair to St. Bernard Hospital, and they were both eventually transferred to Stroger Hospital. Their conditions were stabilized.