2 shot in South Austin

A man and a teenage boy were shot early Monday in the South Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The 22-year-old man and 17-year-old boy were standing on the sidewalk at 1:23 a.m. in the first block of South Leamington when they heard shots and felt pain, according to Chicago Police.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the left side of his body, police said. The boy was shot in the right leg and taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where his condition was stabilized.