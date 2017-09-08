2 shot in South Holland

Two people were shot Wednesday night in south suburban South Holland.

Officers responded about 6 p.m. to the 15200 block of Waterman Drive for a report of a disturbance, according to South Holland police.

While officers were driving to the call, gunshots were reported in the area, police said. Officers found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, and they were taken to hospitals for treatment.

It was not immediately known where on their bodies they were shot, and their conditions were also unknown.

Investigators were told the shooting was related to an argument between several people, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available.