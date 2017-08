2 shot in South Shore

Two people were wounded in a Tuesday afternoon shooting in the South Shore neighborhood.

A 26-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were shot at 3:51 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Cornell, according to Chicago Police.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the buttocks, police said. The woman was shot in her groin and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Their conditions weren’t immediately known, but police said the woman’s condition had stabilized.