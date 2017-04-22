2 shot in Washington Park

Two people were shot Saturday evening in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side.

At 5:57 p.m., a man, 25, and a woman, 34, were walking in the 5800 block of South Calumet Avenue when a white sedan drove up and a passenger got out and fired shots, striking the man in the chest and the woman in the thigh, according to Chicago Police.

The man took himself to University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in serious condition, police said. The woman was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.