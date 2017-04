2 shot near 31st Street Beach

Two people were shot Saturday evening near the 31st Street Beach on the South Side.

A man, 27, and a woman, 18, were sitting in the 2800 block of Fort Dearborn Drive about 10:30 p.m. when they heard loud noises and discovered they were shot, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot in the right leg, while the woman was shot in the right hand, police said. They were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.