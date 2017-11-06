2 shot on Chicago Riverwalk in the Loop

Chicago Police investigate at Wacker and Dearborn, where two men were shot on the Chicago Riverwalk early Sunday, June 11, 2017. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Two men were shot early Sunday during an argument on the Chicago Riverwalk in the Loop.

The men, ages 28 and 30, were involved in the argument at 2:04 a.m. on the riverwalk near Wacker and Dearborn, when shots rang out, according to Chicago Police.

The younger man was shot in the right leg, while the older man suffered a gunshot wound to the left foot, police said. They were both taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized.

Witnesses at the busy intersection said they heard at least three gunshots. Chicago Police could be seen investigating along the riverwalk, underneath the Dearborn Street Bridge.

Chicago Fire Department Lt. Michael Guzman said when paramedics arrived at the scene, both victims were sitting at the corner of Dearborn and Wacker.